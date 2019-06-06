Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (BMTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) will report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.84. Bryn Mawr Bank also posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.60 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 1,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. SEI Investments Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 77.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

BMTC opened at $37.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1-year low of $32.84 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The company has a market capitalization of $756.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

