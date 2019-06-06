C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) Shares Sold by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB cut its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHRW. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 28.0% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 334,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,739,000 after buying an additional 73,185 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,437,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,609,555,000 after buying an additional 491,114 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 96,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.71. The stock had a trading volume of 22,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,635. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a twelve month low of $77.72 and a twelve month high of $101.20.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.21% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.28%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. acquired 1,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.18 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

