Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $30,000 Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 35.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 556 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,260,028 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,038,232,000 after acquiring an additional 47,939,993 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,478,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,303,144,000 after buying an additional 26,485,840 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13,963.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,176,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 25,990,744 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,050,653 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,478,686,000 after buying an additional 14,469,980 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $545,373,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. Zacks Investment Research lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cowen set a $63.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nomura upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.06.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $86,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,751. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 37,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $2,007,667.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,712 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,876.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,978 shares of company stock worth $5,957,230 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $51.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $56.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.47% and a net margin of 7.69%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

TJX Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

