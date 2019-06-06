Cable One Inc (CABO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $283.63 Million

Brokerages expect Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) to announce sales of $283.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $287.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $280.40 million. Cable One reported sales of $268.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.10 by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $278.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.23 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.08 earnings per share.

CABO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $905.00 price target on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price target on Cable One from $990.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,115.00 price target (up from $1,025.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,138.50.

In other Cable One news, major shareholder Donald Graham sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.14, for a total value of $6,390,366.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,850,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $37,088,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cable One by 12.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,117,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Cable One by 206.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 39,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,369,000 after buying an additional 26,347 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Cable One by 73.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,313,000 after buying an additional 21,332 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cable One by 36.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,712,000 after buying an additional 17,399 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CABO stock opened at $1,166.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 0.43. Cable One has a 12-month low of $652.75 and a 12-month high of $1,170.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

