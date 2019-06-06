Cable One’s (CABO) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Cable One (NYSE:CABO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $1,250.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $1,090.00. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.18% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cable One’s Q2 2019 earnings at $7.25 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $7.88 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $8.77 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $30.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $41.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $49.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $56.61 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,115.00 price target (up previously from $1,025.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $905.00 price target on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,138.50.

Get Cable One alerts:

CABO opened at $1,166.22 on Tuesday. Cable One has a 1-year low of $652.75 and a 1-year high of $1,170.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 0.43.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by ($1.32). Cable One had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $278.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cable One will post 31.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cable One news, major shareholder Donald Graham sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.14, for a total transaction of $6,390,366.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,850,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Cable One by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Cable One by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the first quarter worth $416,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the first quarter worth $1,163,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Article: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.