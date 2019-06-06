California Public Employees Retirement System Has $3.33 Million Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (MDRX)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,266 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,926 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5,105.5% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MDRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

