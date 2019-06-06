California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Service Co. International (SCI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $11,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lloyds Banking Group plc bought a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 414.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

In related news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 14,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $620,708.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 169,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,852. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $250,786.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 291,832 shares of company stock worth $12,489,614. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $44.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $47.09.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $798.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.85 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.22%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

