Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (AWF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) by 226.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,570 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,405 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWF. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 130,980 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 24,245 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 130,977 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 23,542 shares during the period. 22.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AWF opened at $11.60 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $11.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.

About AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

