Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 17,962 Shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,962 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFXF. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 194.2% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 60,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 40,208 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PFXF opened at $19.50 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $19.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.0959 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

