Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 24,202 Shares of Camtek LTD. (CAMT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 76.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 24,202 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the first quarter valued at $390,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Camtek by 16.1% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,800,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,056,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the first quarter valued at $187,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the first quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camtek by 47.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 862,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 277,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAMT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $309.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.55. Camtek LTD. has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Camtek LTD. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

