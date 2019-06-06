Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 4,214 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,194,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,167,000 after acquiring an additional 42,204 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 623,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,615,000 after acquiring an additional 202,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $37.39 and a 52 week high of $64.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.62.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 40.08%. The company had revenue of $259.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Reoch Mcauslan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $89,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,026.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Gary Sarver sold 66,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total value of $3,099,255.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,431.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WAL shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

