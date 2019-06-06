Camtek LTD. (CAMT) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its position in Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Camtek were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 39,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 129,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 35,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Camtek by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 146,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 14,509 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Camtek stock opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.55. Camtek LTD. has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Camtek had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camtek LTD. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

