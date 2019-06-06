Canada Goose (GOOS) PT Lowered to C$55.00 at HSBC

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price objective lowered by HSBC from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$104.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$98.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$92.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$74.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$95.00 to C$82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$74.64.

TSE GOOS opened at C$44.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.56. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of C$44.04 and a twelve month high of C$95.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

