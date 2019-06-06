Capital Management Associates NY Purchases 3,500 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Capital Management Associates NY raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 2.5% of Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 40.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $196.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.04.

Shares of BABA opened at $151.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $394.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $129.77 and a 1-year high of $211.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $7.82. The business had revenue of $93.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.68 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

