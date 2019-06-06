Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Stake Boosted by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 159,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $7,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 10.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 140,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 25.5% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 109,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 22,215 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 96,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $43.30 on Thursday. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $58.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $35.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4811 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 38.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAH shares. ValuEngine lowered Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

