CareDx (CDNA) Trading Up 7%

Shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.43 and last traded at $35.87. Approximately 1,295,925 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 844,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.53.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDNA shares. BidaskClub downgraded CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of CareDx from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright raised shares of CareDx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CareDx from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 0.88.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.27 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 51.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sasha King sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $36,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $1,711,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 458,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,691,237.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,346 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,073 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CareDx by 85.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the first quarter valued at $63,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareDx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

