Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (TAST) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) by 202.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 331.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 7,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

TAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrols Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In related news, Director Alexander R. Sloane acquired 11,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $100,229.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,008.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAST stock opened at $8.77 on Thursday. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.14 million, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/06/carrols-restaurant-group-inc-tast-shares-bought-by-bnp-paribas-arbitrage-sa.html.

Carrols Restaurant Group Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.