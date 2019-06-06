CDK Global Inc (CDK) Stake Decreased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 204,647 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,386 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $12,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,217,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,069,000 after buying an additional 144,881 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 4,688.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,470,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,419,149 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,109,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,013,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,968,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,231,000 after buying an additional 280,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,288,000 after buying an additional 35,050 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDK Global alerts:

NASDAQ CDK opened at $47.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. CDK Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $602.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.47 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 113.53% and a net margin of 16.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDK shares. BidaskClub lowered CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/06/cdk-global-inc-cdk-stake-decreased-by-california-state-teachers-retirement-system.html.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.