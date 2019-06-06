Century Bancorp, Inc. (CNBKA) Major Shareholder James J. Filler Acquires 1,102 Shares

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.82 per share, with a total value of $98,981.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 691,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,080,081.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ CNBKA opened at $88.65 on Thursday. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.15 and a 1-year high of $95.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNBKA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 552.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

