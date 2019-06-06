Cerner Co. (CERN) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $8,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,550,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,567,000 after acquiring an additional 462,447 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Cerner by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Cerner by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Halsey Wise purchased 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Nill sold 244,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $16,938,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,068 shares of company stock worth $27,779,043 over the last ninety days. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CERN. BidaskClub raised Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cerner from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cerner from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $71.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $71.79. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Cerner had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

