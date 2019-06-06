Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33.50 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.49), with a volume of 3198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42 ($0.55).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.24. The company has a market cap of $2.98 million and a PE ratio of 125.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Chamberlin (CMH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $33.50” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/06/chamberlin-cmh-hits-new-52-week-low-at-33-50.html.

Chamberlin Company Profile (LON:CMH)

Chamberlin plc manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two divisions, Foundries and Engineering. The Foundries division offers light castings and components primarily for automotive and hydraulic industries; and heavy castings for use in industrial applications, such as power generation, steel production, railways, and construction.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Chamberlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chamberlin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.