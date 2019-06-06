Charter Trust Co. Acquires 791 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Charter Trust Co. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 347,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,500,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,564,725,000 after acquiring an additional 201,951 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $97.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52 week low of $78.95 and a 52 week high of $116.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $152.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $4,519,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $722,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,263.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,956 shares of company stock valued at $11,255,395 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.12.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

