Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) traded down 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. 797,589 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 45,809,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Argus cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.75 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.01.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ngp Energy Capital Management, sold 568,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $1,847,378.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James R. Webb purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,439,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,071.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Garrison Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 1,081.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

