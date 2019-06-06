Chevron Co. (CVX) Shares Bought by InterOcean Capital LLC

InterOcean Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of Chevron by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in shares of Chevron by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $117.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $128.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron to a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.42.

In other Chevron news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $596,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $255,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,135.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,800 shares of company stock worth $1,958,211. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

