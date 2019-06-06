Chico’s FAS (CHS) Shares Up 6.6%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) shot up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.73. 2,861,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 3,452,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.

The stock has a market cap of $407.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $524.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Chico’s FAS’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,563,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,326,000 after purchasing an additional 602,025 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,071,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,383,000 after purchasing an additional 125,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,081,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,321,000 after purchasing an additional 334,251 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,193,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,708,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,900 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

