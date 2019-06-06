CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (CIM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CIM. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Nomura began coverage on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Shares of CIM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.78. 1,550,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,251. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.59.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $147.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

