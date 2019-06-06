CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3,303.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,476,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,136,000 after buying an additional 8,227,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 285,006 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,425,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 28,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE TRTX opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 89.90, a current ratio of 89.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $37.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.64 million. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG RE Finance Trust Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

