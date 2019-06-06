CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 54,225 Shares of Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,225 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 69.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLY stock opened at $29.84 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.36%.

In related news, Director Mayree C. Clark acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.71 per share, with a total value of $148,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,028.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $66,215.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 110,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,666 shares of company stock worth $191,825. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $33.00 price objective on Ally Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ally Financial to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.92.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

