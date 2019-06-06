Cindicator (CND) Price Tops $0.0179 on Major Exchanges

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. During the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $25.91 million and $442,575.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cindicator token can currently be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, GOPAX, HitBTC and ABCC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cindicator alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00401672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.49 or 0.02478370 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012979 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000423 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00147959 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000833 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cindicator Token Profile

Cindicator launched on August 3rd, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,445,976,590 tokens. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cindicator

Cindicator can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, ABCC, HitBTC, Binance, Mercatox and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cindicator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cindicator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.