Citigroup Boosts BRP (DOO) Price Target to C$49.00

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOO. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised BRP from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on BRP from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on BRP from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on BRP from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BRP has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$58.20.

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$42.38 on Wednesday. BRP has a one year low of C$32.36 and a one year high of C$74.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 17.53.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP will post 3.9799997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

