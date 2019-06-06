City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,904 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMT. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,699 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,955 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 140,777 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 49,162 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,257,272 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 149,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $5.68 on Thursday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $5.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/06/city-of-london-investment-management-co-ltd-takes-position-in-mfs-multimarket-income-trust-mmt.html.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.