Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) Shares Bought by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 89.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 148.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $56,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 1,777 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $126,167.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,311 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 38,682 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $2,526,708.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,659,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,061,924.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,459 shares of company stock worth $3,219,235 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

CLH stock opened at $66.84 on Thursday. Clean Harbors Inc has a 52-week low of $46.21 and a 52-week high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 1.61.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

