Cloudera (CLDR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 41.30% and a negative return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $187.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:CLDR opened at $8.80 on Thursday. Cloudera has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $20.18. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, Director Michael A. Stankey bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 624,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $7,249,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLDR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cloudera from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Cloudera from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Cloudera to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.72.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

