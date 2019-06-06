CME Group (CME) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $190.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. CME Group traded as high as $197.20 and last traded at $196.99, with a volume of 306911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.96.

CME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup set a $202.00 target price on CME Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.87.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.91, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,682,650.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $136,045.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,971.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,873 shares of company stock valued at $6,202,163. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in CME Group by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,067,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $69.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.99%.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

