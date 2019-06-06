CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

CNO Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. CNO Financial Group has a payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CNO Financial Group to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $16.28 on Thursday. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). CNO Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Charles J. Jacklin acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 15,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $249,499.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,311.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,012 shares of company stock valued at $700,860 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

