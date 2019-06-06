Codexis (CDXS) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) shares traded down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.19 and last traded at $17.00. 945,276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 389,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Codexis from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Codexis to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $975.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.95 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Codexis had a negative net margin of 18.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.83 million. On average, analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Codexis news, CFO Gordon Sangster sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $1,670,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,642,578.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James Lalonde sold 19,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $372,981.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,071 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,531. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Codexis by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Codexis in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Codexis by 184.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Codexis by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

