Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes $237,000 Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 773 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BIO stock opened at $287.70 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.05 and a fifty-two week high of $345.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.53. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $553.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.82 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BIO shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

