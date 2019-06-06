Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 52,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $62.76 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a twelve month low of $54.16 and a twelve month high of $66.64.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Comerica Bank Has $745,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (MOO)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/06/comerica-bank-has-745000-position-in-vaneck-vectors-agribusiness-etf-moo.html.

About VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.