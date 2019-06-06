Commonwealth Bank of Australia Sells 6,000 Shares of Realty Income Corp (O)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia lowered its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 26.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 12.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 193,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 111.2% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,912,000 after buying an additional 922,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE O opened at $72.48 on Thursday. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $52.37 and a 12 month high of $74.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.16.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.43). Realty Income had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $354.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.92%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on O. Zacks Investment Research cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Capital One Financial raised Realty Income from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Realty Income from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

In other Realty Income news, EVP Benjamin N. Fox sold 2,631 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $186,011.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at $905,808.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Pfeiffer sold 10,829 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $756,189.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,452.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,460 shares of company stock worth $1,366,521 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

