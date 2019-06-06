Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $42.82 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,233 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $42,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 15,239.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,844,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after acquiring an additional 15,741,355 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5,347.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,195,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,227 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,068,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,687,000 after purchasing an additional 32,892 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,002,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,670,000 after purchasing an additional 60,360 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 707,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,815,000 after purchasing an additional 29,169 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $154.00 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $129.89 and a 52-week high of $171.00.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

