Comparing Tableau Software (DATA) & SAP (SAP)

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) and SAP (NYSE:SAP) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

SAP pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Tableau Software does not pay a dividend. SAP pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SAP has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.6% of Tableau Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of SAP shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Tableau Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of SAP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tableau Software and SAP’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tableau Software $982.95 million 10.66 -$77.04 million ($3.19) -38.12 SAP $29.18 billion 5.32 $4.82 billion $4.53 27.87

SAP has higher revenue and earnings than Tableau Software. Tableau Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SAP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Tableau Software has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAP has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tableau Software and SAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tableau Software -27.58% -25.93% -15.77% SAP 12.81% 15.57% 8.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tableau Software and SAP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tableau Software 0 8 13 0 2.62 SAP 0 7 8 0 2.53

Tableau Software currently has a consensus target price of $135.55, suggesting a potential upside of 11.47%. SAP has a consensus target price of $112.88, suggesting a potential downside of 10.60%. Given Tableau Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tableau Software is more favorable than SAP.

Summary

SAP beats Tableau Software on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tableau Software

Tableau Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service, powerful analytics product with data; Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform for organizations; Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; Tableau Prep, a data preparation product for combining, shaping, and cleaning data; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform for analyzing and sharing public data. In addition, it offers Visual Query Language (VizQL) for databases, which is a computer language for describing pictures of data, including graphs, charts, maps, time series, and tables of visualizations; Live Query Engine that interprets abstract queries generated by VizQL into syntax understandable by database systems; and Hyper, an in-memory data engine technology that helps customers to analyze a range of data sets by evaluating analytical queries directly in the transactional database. Further, the company provides support, maintenance, training, and professional services. It serves organizations in various industries, including business services, energy and telecommunications, financial services, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing and technology, media and entertainment, public sector, and education, as well as retail, consumer, and distribution industries. The company sells its products directly, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as technology vendors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendor, and distributors in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Tableau Software, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service. The company also provides SAP Leonardo, a system that combines design thinking services with intelligent technologies for business processes; SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent enterprises; SAP Integrated Business Planning solutions that deliver real-time supply chain planning capabilities; and SAP Business One, an on-premise and cloud business application. In addition, it offers SAP Fiori, an user experience interface; SAP SuccessFactors Human Capital Management solutions that help organizations enhance the value of their workforce; SAP Fieldglass, a cloud-based application for external workforce management and services procurement; SAP Ariba, an online business-to-business marketplace; and SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software. Further, the company provides SAP MaxAttention to turn ideas into value-based predictable outcomes; and SAP ActiveAttention program, a premium-level engagement solution to support smaller businesses. Additionally, it offers SAP Enterprise Support services that provides proactive, predictive, and preventive support for customers across hybrid landscapes; and SAP Preferred Success, which provides a bundle of prescriptive customer success activities for accelerated cloud adoption. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

