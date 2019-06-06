Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) Stake Lowered by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,003 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $20,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,532,000 after purchasing an additional 33,948 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 48,924 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 212,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 46,332 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Shares of CMP stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.35. 1,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,805. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $70.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.50 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.22%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMP. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price objective on Compass Minerals International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.02.

In related news, Director Lori A. Walker acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.21 per share, with a total value of $36,547.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $36,547. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.51 per share, for a total transaction of $53,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,859.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,697 shares of company stock worth $247,613. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) Stake Lowered by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/06/compass-minerals-international-inc-cmp-stake-lowered-by-thompson-siegel-walmsley-llc.html.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.