Contrasting CardioGenics (CGNH) and Global Payments (GPN)

CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH) and Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Global Payments pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. CardioGenics does not pay a dividend. Global Payments pays out 0.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CardioGenics and Global Payments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Global Payments $3.37 billion 7.33 $452.05 million $5.19 30.27

Global Payments has higher revenue and earnings than CardioGenics.

Risk and Volatility

CardioGenics has a beta of -1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 268% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Payments has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CardioGenics and Global Payments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CardioGenics 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Payments 1 5 18 0 2.71

Global Payments has a consensus price target of $145.70, indicating a potential downside of 7.25%. Given Global Payments’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global Payments is more favorable than CardioGenics.

Profitability

This table compares CardioGenics and Global Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A Global Payments 13.69% 19.83% 6.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.4% of Global Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.4% of CardioGenics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Global Payments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Global Payments beats CardioGenics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CardioGenics

CardioGenics Holdings Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic test products for the in vitro diagnostics testing market in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, a portable, stand-alone, and automated point-of-care (POC) immunoassay analyzer that uses a proprietary self-metering cartridge to perform immunoassay tests at the POC; a series of immunoassay tests to identify cardiac markers in the blood at the time of a heart attack; and paramagnetic beads that are used as solid surfaces in heterogeneous immunoassay tests by clinical and research laboratories. The company was formerly known as Jag Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to CardioGenics Holdings Inc. in 2009. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services. The company also provides an array of enterprise software solutions that streamline business operations of its customers in various vertical markets; and value-added services, such as analytic and engagement tools, as well as payroll services. In addition, it offers credit and debit card transaction processing services for various international card brands, including American Express, Discover Card, JCB, MasterCard, UnionPay International, and Visa; and non-traditional payment methods, as well as certain domestic debit networks, such as Interac in Canada. Further, the company provides e-commerce and omnichannel solutions; and gaming solutions to licensed gaming operators. It serves customers in various industries comprising education, restaurant, event management, hospitality, retail, healthcare, convenience stores and petroleum, professional services, automotive, and lodging. The company markets its products and services through direct sales force, trade associations, agent and enterprise software providers, referral arrangements with value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations in 32 countries of North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, and Brazil. Global Payments Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

