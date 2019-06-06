Contrasting Hudson Global (HSON) & Kelly Services (KELYB)

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) and Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Global and Kelly Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Global -7.11% -10.45% -7.96% Kelly Services 0.29% 7.94% 3.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.1% of Hudson Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Kelly Services shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Hudson Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 93.1% of Kelly Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hudson Global and Kelly Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Kelly Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Kelly Services pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Hudson Global does not pay a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hudson Global and Kelly Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Global $66.93 million 0.57 $7.87 million N/A N/A Kelly Services $5.51 billion 0.16 $22.90 million N/A N/A

Kelly Services has higher revenue and earnings than Hudson Global.

Risk and Volatility

Hudson Global has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kelly Services has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kelly Services beats Hudson Global on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc. provides talent solutions for small to large-sized corporations and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand worldwide. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) recruitment services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services. The company was formerly known as Hudson Highland Group, Inc. and changed its name to Hudson Global, Inc. in April 2012. Hudson Global, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications. The company also provides temporary staffing and direct-hire placement services across various disciplines, such as corporate finance departments, accounting firms, and financial institutions with various levels of financial professionals, as well as places creative talent in the spectrum of creative services positions. In addition, it provides chefs, porters, and hospitality representatives; and manual workers and semi-skilled professionals in various trade, non-trade, and operational positions. Further, the company provides centrally delivered staffing for large accounts; contingent workforce outsourcing, recruitment process outsourcing, business process outsourcing, and payroll process outsourcing services; contact center staffing solutions; and executive placement, career transition/outplacement, and talent advisory services. Kelly Services, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

