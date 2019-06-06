Corteva (CTVA) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Sunday. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $28.01 on Monday. Corteva has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

