Craig Hallum Analysts Give Digital Turbine (APPS) a $6.00 Price Target

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) has been assigned a $6.00 price target by Craig Hallum in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.31% from the company’s current price.

APPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (up previously from $2.90) on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $4.50 to $5.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.64. 3,826,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,084. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.82 million, a PE ratio of 92.80 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

