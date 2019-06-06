Critical Comparison: Varonis Systems (VRNS) versus Textmunication Holdgings (TXHD)

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) and Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Varonis Systems and Textmunication Holdgings, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Varonis Systems 0 6 9 0 2.60 Textmunication Holdgings 0 0 0 0 N/A

Varonis Systems presently has a consensus target price of $71.52, indicating a potential upside of 15.20%. Given Varonis Systems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Varonis Systems is more favorable than Textmunication Holdgings.

Risk and Volatility

Varonis Systems has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Textmunication Holdgings has a beta of -2.93, meaning that its stock price is 393% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Varonis Systems and Textmunication Holdgings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varonis Systems -13.24% -30.00% -12.56% Textmunication Holdgings -280.28% -3,535.22% -566.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Varonis Systems and Textmunication Holdgings’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varonis Systems $270.29 million 6.95 -$28.57 million ($0.98) -63.35 Textmunication Holdgings $1.07 million 1.73 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A

Textmunication Holdgings has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Varonis Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.6% of Varonis Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Textmunication Holdgings shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Varonis Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.0% of Textmunication Holdgings shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Varonis Systems beats Textmunication Holdgings on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The company offers DatAdvantage that captures, aggregates, normalizes, and analyzes every data access event for users on Windows and UNIX/Linux servers, storage devices, email systems, and Intranet servers; and DatAlert that profiles users and their behaviors related to systems and data, detects and alerts on deviations to established baselines, and provides a Web-based dashboard and investigative interface. It also provides Data Classification Engine that identifies and tags data based on criteria set in various metadata dimensions, and provides business and information technology (IT) personnel with actionable intelligence about data; and DataPrivilege, which provides a self-service Web portal that allows users to request access to data necessary for their business functions, and owners to grant access without IT intervention. In addition, the company offers Data Transport Engine, which provides an execution engine that unifies the manipulation of data and metadata, translating business decisions, and instructions into technical commands, such as data migration or archiving; and DatAnswers that provides search functionality for enterprise data. It sells its products and services through a network of distributors and value added resellers. The company serves IT and business personnel. Varonis Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

About Textmunication Holdgings

Textmunication Holdings, Inc. provides mobile marketing solutions, rewards, and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides mobile coupons, mobile voting/polls, multimedia messaging, text messaging, Web widgets/online forms, and loyalty and rewards programs; and SMS reminders related to various appointments, anniversaries, b-days, oil changes, tune ups, and other events, as well as offers APIs that integrates with various systems or applications. It serves quick service restaurants; gyms, and health and fitness facilities; casinos, golf courses, bowling centers, and comedy clubs; retail stores; real estate and insurance sectors; digital marketing agencies; and investor relation firms, as well as bars, salons, and medical professionals. The company is based in Pleasant Hill, California.

