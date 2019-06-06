Cwm LLC Sells 11,881 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,881 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $22,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 98,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after buying an additional 12,660 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 365,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 23,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,118,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,099.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Francisco Crespo sold 16,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $804,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 277,188 shares of company stock valued at $13,773,757. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $50.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

