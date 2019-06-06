Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Downgraded by Craig Hallum to Hold

Craig Hallum cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Cypress Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Cypress Semiconductor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Cypress Semiconductor from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BidaskClub cut Cypress Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cypress Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cypress Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.75.

NASDAQ CY opened at $22.11 on Monday. Cypress Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $22.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cypress Semiconductor will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $443,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Trent Thad sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $260,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,220,795.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,710 shares of company stock worth $1,187,892 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Cypress Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $4,421,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 40,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cypress Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 4.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 247,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 27.9% in the first quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

