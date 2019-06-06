Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cypress Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cypress Semiconductor to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Cypress Semiconductor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.75.

CY opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.82. Cypress Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $22.43.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.13 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, EVP Sam Geha sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $111,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,515.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Trent Thad sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $260,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,220,795.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,710 shares of company stock worth $1,187,892. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

